Robe Pointes and MegaPointes for “Don’t Let Daddy Know”

The 2018 Amsterdam edition of EDM party “Don’t Let Daddy Know” (DLDK), produced by Dutch7, returned to the Ziggo Dome for two nights, for the first time with creative lighting designed by Bas Knappers from Netherlands based creative practice Live Legends.

Live Legends has previously provided programming and operating teams for the event and in the design ‘hot seat’ Knappers specified 122 x Robe Pointes and 40 x MegaPointes as part of a large lighting rig, supplied by Rent-All together with video and sound.

The fixtures were positioned on a series of trusses above and to the sides of the stage and the venue as well as on four large moving objects flown above the audience - each with 9 x Pointes on-board - plus six static structures over the audience.

The lighting control set up was GrandMA2 and Bas Knappers took on all the operating as well, apart from three guest LD slots by Rob Lister (Axwell Λ Ingrosso), Carly Eijlander (Nicky Romero) and Koen van Elderen for Steve Angello.

All the lighting elements were undertaken by Live Legends with 4Light co-ordnating the overall lighting production. KBK Video created and ran the video content, MG Services provided audio and Pixelscreen dealt with video. Lasers were provided by Laser Image and staging from Coreworks. Eventions BV supplied all the staging and automation and Pyrotech took care of the SFX.

(Photos: Eldrid de Boer, E&A Events)

www.robe.cz