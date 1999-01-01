Penn Elcom launches PDU16 series

Penn Elcom has launched its new PDU16 range of rack-mounting power distribution: the PDU16-UN, the PDU16-EU, the PDU16-PC and the PDU16-AV. Newly designed as core products in a range of professional, industrial and commercial racking options offered by the UK manufacturer.

The 2U high horizontal mounting PDU16 series’ features include a high-clarity, back-lit LCD monitoring display on the front of each unit showing operational feedback and data including voltage, current, power in watts and energy level.

This monitoring functionality includes a visible Overload Alarm, alerting users as to when the level (in Watts) of power being drawn is/or is about to be exceeded, the value being displayed will flash on and off. The wattage power level threshold can be user-defined and pre-set, and this data will be stored when the unit is powered off. The PDU16 series offers different outlet socket formats to cover a range of applications including all types of AV, audio and lighting installations - from clubs to museums - to touring, rental, and staging.

PDU16-UN (universal) main in/outs on Circuit A are a panel mounting 32 A/240 V/IP44 C-Form input socket feeding through to a 16 A/IP44 C-Form output socket via an illuminated circuit breaker. Circuit B has 8 x universal socket outputs which can be used with plugs from most regions including the UK, US, Europe and Australia, with a maximum combined load of 16 A (Schuko type sockets/plugs have a 2 pin connection only).

The PDU16-EU main in/outs on Circuit A are a panel mounting 32 A/240 V/IP44 C-Form input socket feeding through to a 16 A/IP44 C-Form output socket via an illuminated circuit breaker. The Circuit B outputs offer 8 x Schuko style sockets which are compatible with plug types C, E & F for usage within Germany, France, Belgium, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Russia, with a maximum combined load of 16 A.

PDU16-PC has a panel mounting 32 A/240V/IP44 C-Form input socket as the main in/out on Circuit A, feeding through to a 16 A/IP44 C-Form output socket via illuminated circuit breaker. Circuit B outputs have 8 x Neutrik PowerCon sockets rated for a maximum combined load of 16 A.

PDU16-AV is designed for home audio visual installations and multimedia applications from live music venues to theme parks and museums. The main input is a 20 A Neutrik PowerCon, complete with a 2nd order EMI filter and a GDT/VDR protection circuit to deal with lightning strikes and local power surges.

Channel A of this PDU features a 4-way IEC C13 Outlet Strip with a maximum combined load of 10 A, plus 2 x dual USB 5 V/1.8 A charger modules; Channel B has five universal socket outputs which can accommodate plugs from the UK, US, Europe and Australia, with a maximum combined load of 10 A, through the standard illuminated circuit breaker protection for additional safety. All four models of PDU16 have illuminated circuit breakers for overload protection, M4 earth studs for rack ground continuity and adjustable rack mounting ear positions.

