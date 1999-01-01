Painting with Light designs lighting and video for “Team UP” musical

Belgian TV and stage entertainment producers Studio 100 asked Painting with Light to design lighting and video, including content creation, for their 2018 Ketnet (Children’s TV channel) musical “Team UP” which played to sold out crowds in four major cities around Belgium.

Directed by Tijl Dauwe, the production starred musical actress Goele De Raedt and Ketnet-wrapper Sander Gillis in the lead roles, accompanied by a cast of 12-15 year old new actors and singers who auditioned via TV series "Ketnet Musical", a reality style competition devised to source potential new singing, dancing and acting talent.

Painting with Light’s Paco Mispelters delivered a tourable lighting design. He took Studio 100’s double-decker set design as a starting point. This featured a complete first level balcony and a gymnasium style climbing frame structure upstage, as well as a 10 metre diameter stage revolve further downstage, which was used to play out specific scenes and to move props and additional set assets on and off stage.

A series of trusses were installed at each venue and used in conjunction with house fly bars. As the set was immediately beneath some of the fly bars, meaning that they could not come in low, ladder trusses were hung beneath selected bars allowing strategic positioning of fixtures that could light the side wings of the set.

Mispelters chose 15 x VariLite VL3500 Washes as his general back and stage washes. For hard edged sources, he used 24 x Claypaky Alpha Spot 1500 profiles. For physically lower level lighting, Mispelters used 32 x URC LED PAR zooms, a proprietary product from lighting supplier Phlippo Productions, and there were 12 x Robert Juliat 2K Profiles for main key lighting.

To light the set pillars, he chose the Briteq Beamspot1-DMX FC, a narrow LED source with interchangeable frost filters. Thirty-two of these were used to pick out the 16 pillars, one fixture positioned at the top and one halfway down the pillar, both down-lighting. Mispelters also positioned 12 x Chauvet Épix Strip Tours, a 1-metre LED batten with 50 x individually mappable LEDs in a row and a 125º viewing angle. He removed the standard frost filter on the front to attain more intensity.

Lighting was operated on the road by Arjan Grootenhuis using a GrandMA2 light console, complete with an NPU in the system to assist with the channel management. This was ramped up in particular by the Épix Strips, adding 600 channels alone to the mix.

Painting with Light’s team also designed the show’s video, which featured a 3 metre x 2 metre high LED screen that flew in and out throughout the performance. A Christie Pandora’s Box media server was supplied by Painting with Light for the playback video, with content produced by Arthur Claesen and programmed onto the server by Pommeline Claesen.

“Team UP” production rehearsals at the Plopsaland Theatre in De Panne preceded the show’s premier, which was also shot for a DVD, and then played multiple shows in Hasselt, Ostend, Ghent and Antwerp.

(Photos: Studio 100)

