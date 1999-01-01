Leonardo da Vinci exhibition lit by Robe ParFect luminaries

The Leonardo da Vinci “Energy of the Mind” exhibition was lit with 120 x Robe ParFect 100 LED luminaires in the newly opened EC1 Łódź City of Culture in Poland. The exhibition - which previously appeared in Paris, Munich, Brasilia and London - was a collaboration between EC1 Łódź, the Cité des Sciences et de l’industrie in Paris and producers, the Muzei Nazionale della Scienza et della Tecnologica Leonardo da Vinci.

There were seven sections to the expo, six presented by the da Vinci Institute and the seventh by the National Festival for Film and Culture in Poland. Scheduled to run for six months, EC1 purchased the ParFect 100s, and the fixtures will then be used for other expositions and events taking place in the complex. ParFects were chosen by the exhibition’s lighting designer Sebastian Binder, in consultation with Robe’s Warsaw based Polish distributor Prolight, where the supply was co-ordinated by Mateusz Oryl.

Ahead of the exhibition, a layout plan was received from the Muzei Nazionale della Scienza et della Tecnologica Leonardo da Vinci in Italy, and this was studied by Sebastian Binder and the Prolight team. Prolight also specified and supplied all the trusses for lighting, dressing and soft goods that were flown in the roof of the hall.

When they did the first positioning of the lightsources, the artefacts were not yet in position, so they had to do a rough focus using mats strategically placed on the ground. Once the lighting and trussing were in place in the air, a crew from France actually installed the exhibition after which the ParFect focuses were fine-tuned. They were programmed onto and were being controlled via a Visual Productions CueCore 2 controller.

(Photos: Louise Stickland)

www.robe.cz