Joshua Koffman outfits Andy Grammer tour rig with Elation lights

American singer Andy Grammer spread his music across North America this spring on his “The Good Parts” tour, a club outing of mostly sold out shows in support of his latest release. Lighting design and programming was by Joshua Koffman of Interrobang, Inc., who used a combination of Elation ACL 360 Bar moving battens and Platinum Beam 5R moving head beams to light the show. Lighting vendor for the tour was RK Diversified Entertainment of Claremont, California.

Koffmandecided on a ground-supported rig that adapted to changes in stage width and height based on five interconnected vertical truss towers. The set up included an upstage wall of 25 Elation ACL 360 Bar fixtures with Platinum Beam 5Rs working from atop five sticks of truss.

“We had the ACL Bars on front of truss towers,” Koffman explains. “They created the main visual change between each song using color, position, and movement. Because they are a linear fixture, we could have them, say, vertical for one song, then horizontal for another. We experimented with them in different shapes.”

Koffman teamed the continuous rotation ACL Bar batten effects with beams from the Platinum 5R Beam fixtures, which he had located at the top of each truss tower. Koffman says the beam lights were used several times during the show as accents on choruses, etc., and were also used during the song "Civil War" as a silhouette backlight for the three singers.

(Photos: Amanda Johnson)

www.elationlighting.com