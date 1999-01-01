Ayrton and Show Technology host a series of Open Houses in Australia

Michael Althaus, Ayrton’s Global Sales Director, recently visited Australia to conduct a series of Ayrton Open Houses with its exclusive Australian distributor, Show Technology, at their offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. “The visit underlined the strong partnership between Show Technology and Ayrton,” Althaus comments. “The events went very well, with nearly 200 customers in attendance.”

The new Ayrton products showcased were: Ghibli, Merak, Mistral TC, Minipanel FX, and Miniburst. Customers in Australia’s three major cities were also treated to a preview of what is around the corner with a demonstration of Bora TC, Ayrton’s new 32,000 lm wash luminaire with a 10:1 zoom-range and framing.

(Photos: Show Technology)

www.ayrton.eu