Anolis fixtures illuminate Kungälv waste recycling centre

Lighting designer Karin Jansson from Goteborg, Sweden based architectural practice Landskapsgruppen was asked by architects Glantz Arkitektstudio to create a lighting scheme for a waste recycling centre in Kongahälla which will be serving this new residential and commercial district being constructed in the city of Kungälv.

Jansson chose 50 x tuneable white Anolis ArcSource Outdoor 4MC lighting fixtures to illuminate the wooden fencing structure that coils and undulates around the recycling facility. The lighting scheme accentuates the contours of the continuous wall made out of wooden slats mounted on steel poles. Jansson decided on a lighting sequence featuring different colour temperatures that would run on a slow fade, introducing a fluid movement that energises after dark.

On one side of the building is a large parking garage lit with stark fluorescent strips, so when viewed from the opposite end (to the parking), the lighting scheme effects needed to stand out against the bleed-through from this. Across the road is a gas station, adding yet more general light spillage to be factored into the equation. Added to that, there is only 10 centimetres between each of the wooden fence panels, so the fixtures had to be small.

The ArcSource Outdoor 4MCs are fixed to the bottom of the wood panels pointing upwards, spaced at random intervals. Controlled by a Pharos system and astro-triggered as dusk falls, the lighting sequence fades the ArcSource Outdoor 4MCs between 2700 K and 6500 K as they snake around the curves of the fence. The luminaires were supplied by Swedish distributor Bellalite.

(Photos: Louise Stickland)

www.anolis.eu