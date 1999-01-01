Anolis fixtures illuminate art installation in Gothenburg

Niklas Pohlman, a freelance lighting designer based in Sweden’s two largest cities, Stockholm and Gothenburg, specified Anolis ArcSource 4 MCs LED fixtures to illuminate “Går du ofta hit, eller?” (Do You Go Here Often?), three pillars ‘swooshed’ with a bronze fabric effect created by sculptor Yvonne Thornqvist, outside the Göteborgs Stadsbibliotek (Gothenburg City Library).

Each pillar is highlighted with five ArcSource 4MC units which are concealed in the false roof void immediately above, which has been added to stop birds congregating. The Anolis fixtures were specified by Niklas Pohlman, after chatting to Fredrik Wideman from Bellalite, Anolis’ Swedish distributor.

(Photos: Louise Stickland)

www.anolis.eu