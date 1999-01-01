All-weather Elation lighting for Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival

Alabama’s southern Gulf Coast was the scene of the Hangout Music Festival held May 18-20, where artists performed beneath a Bandit Lites-supplied lighting package that included all-weather Elation IP65-rated lighting.

Nearly 40,000 music fans gathered in Gulf Shores for Hangout 2018, an annual 3-day music festival that Bandit Lites of Nashville has provided lighting for since 2014. Both the Surf Stage and Beach Stage featured weatherproof Elation lighting with a headlining performance by The Chainsmokers on the Hangout Stage also dressed in Elation gear.

Bandit Lites’ Dizzy Gosnell designed the festival lighting packages for the Hangout Stage, Surf Stage and Beach Stage. Some headline acts brought additional lighting packages or scenic and set pieces with them.

On the Surf Stage, Gosnell created a three-truss rig that mimicked the rolling waves of the nearby surf. To emphasize the shape of the system both day and night, he outlined the truss with 26 Elation SixBar 1000 IP color-changing LED battens along with 13 LED-based Cuepix Blinder WW2 white light blinders, all aimed at the crowd and used as audience lighting.

On the Beach Stage, an all Elation lighting package consisting of 45 SixPar 100 IP LED Par lights, 8 SixPar 100 LED Pars, 8 SixBar 1000 IP LED battens and 14 IP65-rated Paladin blinder/strobe/wash lights worked from 6 eight-foot-tall ladder trusses.

In addition to the three stages, Bandit also supplied packages for some of the artists, including Logic and The Chainsmokers. On The Chainsmokers' set, Elation Paladin hybrids were mounted onto four truss towers, two either side of the rear riser, with all the heads pointed downstage.

The hybrid fixtures were used as blinders, strobes and eye candy, and also served as safety lighting in the event of an evacuation. The Paladins were mounted inside Bandit’s GoGo truss with wheels on the back so they could be deployed and struck during changeovers.

