AEK Basketball Club selects Matrox Monarch HD encoder

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has made it compulsory for its member teams to transmit certain parts of international games (such as coach and player interviews, and peripheral actions) over the internet, allowing more fans to watch. AEK Basketball Club (AEK BC), one of Greece’s biggest teams, grabbed this opportunity readily.

AEK BC wanted to make the star of the game, coach, and other player interviews and press conferences from all games available to worldwide fans in real time, as well as highlights of the games soon after. The club decided to look out for an encoder that would allow them to stream live as well as record high quality content in any venue.

The Matrox Monarch HD, a portable H.264 hardware encoder, was chosen for streaming and recording. Monarch HD provides the content to a server that uploads live to the FIBA website for fans from around the world to watch. Simultaneously, higher quality files are recorded to an SD card for creating video assets (such as highlights) to complement the live stream.

www.matrox.com