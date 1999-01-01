SPR launched

SPR (Special Project Resources) is a new company just launched by Tim Dunn and Marcel Wijnberger, which is part of the HSL Group. Dunn and Wijnberger have both relocated from Johannesburg in South Africa to HSL’s HQ in Blackburn UK.

SPR has been created to share skills, dynamics and resources for the implementation, creation and facilitation of entertainment experiences on all scales and across all sectors. SPR will be dedicated to assisting clients on the technical and design aspects of their concepts and projects.

Photo (left to right): Marcel Wijnberger, HSL’s Simon Stuart and Tim Dunn.

www.specialprojectresources.com

www.hslgroup.com