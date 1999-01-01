Sixty82 appoints first international distributors

Newly-launched in March 2018, Sixty82, manufacturer of trussing and staging systems, announces the appointment of its first distributors and distribution partners. With immediate effect, A.C. Entertainment Technologies and Axente have been named as the new, exclusive distributors for the UK and France respectively, while Pan-Pro GmbH of Germany and Set2Stage of Portugal have been appointed distribution partners in their own countries.

Upper photo: Some of the team at Axente who will be looking after the Sixty82 brand in France.

Lower photo (left to right): Lee Brooks, co-founder of Sixty82, and UK Sales & Purchasing Director Jonathan Walters of A.C. Entertainment Technologies.

www.sixty82.nl