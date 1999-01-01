Scarlet Pleasure lit by Elation ACL 360 Bars

Theis Wermuth of lighting design company Create This has been handling the live visuals for Scarlet Pleasure since 2015. The Danish musical trio recently played their largest concerts to date, a pair of one-off shows - one at the Forum Black Box in Copenhagen on March 23rd and the other at the Scandinavian Congress Center in Aarhus the following night - that Wermuth lit using an automated lighting rig that included effects from rows of Elation Professional ACL 360 Bar moving battens.

“We had three horizontal lines of fixtures on each side of the stage running from downstage to upstage - 60 total - and used them as washing side light and to create different beam looks,” he says. “I created waves of light from each side of the stage, rolling waves of beams. I also used the fixture’s individual pixel control for pixel separation looks, for example where only the outer LEDs on each fixture are lit.”

For another special look, the LD pointed all of the ACL 360 Bars toward the back of the band’s lead singer with LED video forming a backdrop. The set-up featured three large upstage LED screens that often gave off a substantial amount of light but the narrow-beam LED bar luminaire with its seven 15 W RGBW LEDs cut through them well, according to the LD.

Lighting gear for the two special shows, which also included a number of discharge and LED moving heads as well as strobe lights, was supplied through Nordic Rentals.

(Photos: Morten Rygaard)

www.createthis.dk

www.elationlighting.com