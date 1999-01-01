Robe MegaPointes for “Voice of A Million” 2018

New Robe MegaPointes and LEDBeam 150s, purchased by SJ from Birmingham UK based rental and technical specialist DMX Productions, were used for lighting the 2018 “Voice in a Million” (VIAM) extravaganza which was staged at London’s SSE Wembley Arena. VIAM amasses some of the largest children’s choirs in the world.

DMX productions, for the second year, supplied lighting and all other technical elements - including audio and video - for this year’s VIAM Wembley event. The lighting was designed by Tom Grant and operated by Jack Pettit.

A network of flown trusses was installed in the venue’s roof, and the 16 x MegaPointes were hung on sections of super-truss. The 44 x LEDBeam 150s were attached to vertical ladders around the side of the stage as well as on a V-shaped truss upstage. From these positions, the whole stage could be lit up. Jack Pettit ran all the lighting from a GrandMA2.

(Photos: Dawn Tolmie/PhotoKandi)

