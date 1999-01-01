Rejjie Snow on tour with Robe fixtures

Irish hip hop artist, rapper and music producer Rejjie Snow recently completed a 34 date UK and European tour. Creating the lighting was LD Chris Yeomans, who for the three largest gigs on the tour - Dublin’s Olympia, The Roundhouse in London and La Trianon in Paris - specified Robe moving lights as the main part of his design.

The core rig comprised 25 Pointes arranged upstage in a 5x5 grid; eight Spiiders were positioned between the columns of Pointes, and six LEDWash 600s on the floor at the sides for “wing washes”. Lighting was supplied by London based Colour Sound Experiment.

The artist wanted to be silhouetted for much of the show so he could lurk in the shadows and play with the negative spaces. The grid of lights was rigged to a 10 metre wide 5 metre high ground support structure. This added a little time to the build process for Yeomans and Colour Sound technician Alex Bratza plus three local crew, but once in place, the rig was positioned speedily including an outline of pixel-mapped LED batten frame around the perimeter.

In addition to these, he used selected elements of the three house rigs, which included some of the Robe fixtures in the Roundhouse, the Robe ColorSpot and ColorWash 700s in Dublin and the house generics in addition to their special package in Paris.

For the London and Paris shows, set designers Ducktape Collective constructed some metallic structures and pyramids onstage related to the alien spaceship inspired Rejjie logo and ‘Dear Annie’ album references and artwork. A giant metallic inflatable tube which lurked behind the wall of Pointes also made an appearance at the Roundhouse, highlighted with lights from the house rig.

Chris Yeomans operated the show using an Avolites Tiger Touch II. Most of the Pointe effects were programmed in the Key Frame Shape Engine.

(Photos: Ant Adams)

www.robe.cz