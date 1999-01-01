Powersoft M-Force and Rat Sound’s SuperSub for Coachella 2018

At this year’s Coachella festival, an array of Rat Sound’s SuperSub cabinets, each driven by Powersoft's M-Force moving magnet linear motor, was used in the Sahara Tent. Dave Rat of Rat Sound Systems Inc., who has played an integral role in Coachella’s sound systems for 19 consecutive years, designed and deployed the SuperSub SDS30 subwoofers, which delivered low-end frequencies for the many thousands of music fans attending the Sahara Tent.

Rat put together systems for seven of Coachella's stages that utilised L-Acoustics loudspeakers including K1 and K2 mains and L-Acoustics KS28 subwoofers. The Sahara Stage alone featured a system totaling 252 speakers.

