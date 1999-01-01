Michael Munch

Continuing its expansion, Pascal has appointed Michael Munch to the newly created position of Product Manager. Munch’s career in professional audio spans more than thirty years, encompassing sound engineering and international touring, production management, product management and business development. He has held product management leadership roles at TC Electronics, Lab.Gruppen, Tannoy, TC Group and Dynaudio.

Photo: Pascal A/S CEO Lars Fenger (right) with newly appointed Product Manager Michael Munch.

www.pascal-audio.com