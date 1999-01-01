MDG launches Me1g fog generator at Prolight + Sound

MDG launched its new Me1g glycol-based fog generator at Prolight + Sound 2018. Me1g is the first full-scale glycol-based fog generator to be produced by the company and has been created to deliver fast-dissipating fog effects on demand.

Me1g is a glycol-based version of the Me1 fog generator. Sharing its size and form factor with its oil-based sibling, Me1g has a single nozzle and 0-100 % DMX/RDM control. It has been developed in response to demand from clients who wanted a fog that would disappear in approximately 30 seconds. “This is the first time this kind of effect has been possible with MDG products,” says CEO Martin Michaud.

Photo: MDG CEO Martin Michaud with the Me1-WPE weather resistant fog generator.

www.mdgfog.com