Matrox and IBASE debut 3x3 digital signage video wall system at RDSE

Matrox Graphics Inc. and IBASE showcased the IBASE SI-61S nine-monitor system at Retail Design Signage Expo (RDSE) 2018. Designed specifically to drive nine-monitor, 3x3 video walls for digital signage applications, the Matrox C900-powered bundle features nine HDMI ports for simplified connectivity as well as a dedicated graphics processor designed to power all nine displays as one contiguous desktop (at the full 5,760 x 3,240 resolution).

 

In addition to accessible I/O, resolution support, GPU performance, and industrial-grade reliability of the IBASE SI-61S, the Matrox C900 card supports further video wall software expansion including compatibility with the Matrox MuraControl video wall management software, the Matrox NetAPI video wall development API, and a host of Matrox-compatible third-party video wall control and management suites.

 

www.matrox.com

