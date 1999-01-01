Kinesys enjoys successful Prolight + Sound

Automation specialist and manufacturer Kinesys enjoyed one of its busiest and most successful Prolight + Sound exhibitions in Frankfurt to date. The UK based company highlighted its new Apex chain hoist system, launched at Prolight 2017.

Kinesys also launched a brand new product - the LibraNode - which can enable the Exe Rise loadcell hook as well as other third party loadcells to be integrated directly into a Libra monitoring network or a DigiHoist.

As well as seeing plenty of key European customers, end-users from rental companies and venues, plus a host of freelance riggers and show designers, Kinesys MD Dave Weatherhead noted a substantial international contingent.

This was especially noticeable with visitors from Asia, the Middle East, Australia and the Pan Pacific regions. “The show seems to be expanding as a meeting place and international hub for these areas, which is great news,” Weatherhead comments. At the centre of the booth in Hall 3.0 were three screens which were moved in a choreographed sequence by Apex.

www.kinesys.co.uk

www.kinesysusa.com