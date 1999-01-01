Elation launches Smarty Hybrid moving head

Elation Professional has launched the new Smarty Hybrid, a compact CMY color-mixing Spot/Beam/Wash hybrid moving head with stage smarts due to the Flex lamp technology. Building on the success of the company’s Platinum range of moving heads, Elation has worked closely with Philips engineers to further improve Platinum lamp technology.

The result is a new long-life Philips Platinum Flex 200 lamp that sits at the heart of the Smarty Hybrid. The ‘smartly’ designed discharge lamp/ballast package produces a high output while performance remains resourcefully economical with a lamp life of 6,000 hours.

The Platinum Flex 200 lamp is dimmable via the internal ballast, which dims the lamp electronically and offers a Hibernation Mode that reduces power to the lamp when not in use, resulting in lower power consumption. The lower internal heat produced extends the life of the lamp and all internal components of the fixture. The Platinum Flex 200 lamp can emit up to 14,000 lumens while consuming a maximum of 480 W.

Outfitted with a motorized zoom with auto-focus, beam angle range differs in Beam and Spot mode with gobo projection focus realized from 2.0° to 20° under Beam mode and 3.0° to 25° in Spot mode. No hotspot is visible in Spot mode. The Smarty Hybrid also includes a frost filter for a flat field wash effect.

The Smarty Hyrbrid offers a full CMY color mixing system plus linear CTO color correction with an extra 13 dichroic colors including UV and CTB color correction. A variety of graphics are housed in two gobo wheels, one with 8 rotating, interchangeable glass gobos and the other with 12 static-stamped metal gobos.

A host of effects and beam manipulation can be achieved via 8- and 16-facet independent rotating prisms and a motorized focus can be engaged for further effect. The Smarty Hybrid also houses a high-speed shutter for fast strobe effects (1-18 fps) with dimming possible down to zero. Multiple CMY color, gobo, and prism macros have been included for programming ease.

The Smarty Hybrid is controllable via 2 DMX modes (20/34 channels) and supports RDM, Art-Net, and sACN protocol. The fixture can also receive wireless DMX via the integrated Elation E-Fly system. The Smarty Hybrid includes a 6-button touch control panel with a full-color 180° reversible LCD menu display with battery backup.

The Smarty Hybrid includes a host of other standard features like 5-pin DMX In/Out and Powercon True 1 In/Out connections along with Art-Net and sACN support via RJ45 Ethercon In/Out connections. The fixture also houses a universal switch-mode power supply for use anywhere in the world.

www.elationlighting.com