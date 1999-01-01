Elation fixtures installed at The Yost

The Yost in Santa Ana, California, is enjoying new life as a modern live event space thanks to entertainment production company N-Effect Productions and an entertainment technology package that includes Elation Professional lighting.

First opened in 1913 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the space initially housed vaudeville acts, silent films, and talkies but has also seen service as a live theatre, house of worship, live performance venue and nightclub.

N-Effect Productions and owner Kris Plourde started renovation of The Yost in June 2017 and he says almost $1,000,000 was put into the venue. The new incarnation includes a customizable Elation lighting system, QSC line array and a large 3 mm LED wall.

Previously run as a nightclub, there were already some Elation fixtures in the lighting rig when Plourde took over, including older Elation Design Wash LED Pro moving heads and Opti Tri Par lights. Plourde stripped the entire system down and reinstalled everything from scratch. He then updated the system with Platinum HFX multi-purpose moving heads for spot, wash and texture duties and Event Bars for precision pin-spotting and aerial effects.

Antari F1 Fazers are used in The Yost for atmospheric haze and provide the mid-air canopy for lighting effects. The entire lighting system is run by a High End Systems Road Hog 4 lighting console. The lighting and video install was completed in September 2017.

www.elationlighting.com