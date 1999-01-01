Dushow invests in RoboSpots

French technical production company Dushow has invested in 20 of Robe’s RoboSpot remote follow spotting systems. The 20 x Dushow BaseStations and 20 x MotionCameras - each of which, using the latest software release, can control up to six Robe fixtures - were purchased for three specific tours, and will now be available in rental stock.

Lighting designer Thomas Dechandon utilised three RoboSpot BaseStations to control six BMFL Blades (running in conjunction with 6 x separate MotionCameras) on the most recent tour by French rockers Indochine.

For French singer/songwriters Vianney’s tour, LDs Alex Bucher and Benjamin Gottini used a RoboSpot base station to control a single BMFL Follow Spot (with the MotionCamera camera on-board). On the Shaka Ponk tour, lighting designer Alex Bucher specified a pair of RoboSpot BaseStations to control two BMFL Follow Spots.

Photo (left to right): Bruno Garros (Robe France), Christian Lorenzi (commercial director of Dushow) and Eli Battah (Robe France).

www.robe.cz