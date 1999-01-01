Ayrton launches new LED spot at Prolight + Sound

Mistral-TC, launched at Prolight + Sound 2018, is a new 14,000 lumen white LED spot fixture from Ayrton, the latest development in Ayrton’s Automated Luminaires range. Sharing a form factor with its compact sibling Merak, Mistral-TC is a versatile white LED source spot in a small package and a weight of less than 19 kg. Mistral-TC features an entirely new white LED module, calibrated at 7000 K, with a native CRI greater than 90 and high TM30 readings. Mistral-TC delivers an output of over 14,000 lumens, and has a 7°-53° beam spread.

Mistral-TC’s features include CMY colour mixing, variable CTO and a seven-position complementary colour wheel. The effects section includes seven indexable rotating gobos and nine fixed gobos (all of which are interchangeable), a continuous graphic animation effects wheel, 15-blade iris, a five-facet indexable rotating prism, and a soft-edge frost filter. Heat is dissipated by Ayrton’s liquid cooling system with a silent ventilation mode designed specifically for studio and theatre applications.

Designed by Stephane Migné, Ayrton’s lightshow at Prolight + Sound featured over 300 fixtures, including Mistral-TC which performed gobo work amid the new products presented at this year’s show.

