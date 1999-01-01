AED Rent adds Yamaha Rivage PM7 to its inventory

AED Rent - operating in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France and the UK - is one of the latest major rental houses to invest in Yamaha’s Rivage PM7 digital mixing system. AED Rent is part of the AED Group and annually supplies production equipment to 60,000 shows and events.

Photo (left to right): Stef de Pooter (Yamaha), Piet Verstraete (AED Rent) and Koen Conaerts (AED Rent).

www.yamahaproaudio.com