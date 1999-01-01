NBC Olympics selects Lawo VSM Control System and Commentary

NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, selected Lawo to provide VSM (Virtual Studio Manager) Broadcast Control and Monitoring solutions, as well as IP Commentary systems, for its production of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games, which took place in PyeongChang, South Korea, from February 9-February 25.

The VSM system which was used at NBC Olympics’ production facility at the International Broadcast Center in South Korea, provided NBC with more flexibility and operation enhancements during its production of the Winter Games. VSM was the overall control system for NBC Olympics’ core routing and tally management, connecting to multiple 3rd party devices on an IP backbone.

NBC significantly increased the number of GUI-based VSM Panels which were accessed from various monitors and tablets provided throughout NBC Olympics’ various production facilities. VSM also provided remote Tally information between the IBC in South Korea and NBC Sports Group’s headquarters in Stamford, CT.

NBC Olympics also deployed an enhanced Lawo audio-over-IP Commentary System along with several Lawo V-Pro8 video processors to manage their coverage from Stamford. Lawo worked with NBC to develop an enhanced version of the LCU (Lawo Commentary Unit) to meet NBC’s production goals. The V-Pro8s received video feeds from South Korea, de-embedded the audio and then inserted into Ravenna and MADI Streams that ultimately fed the Lawo LCU commentary system.

New for this year’s production was NBC’s use of the Commentary System at the IBC and remotely at the Ski Jump and Curling venues, forming a fully cohesive commentary workflow. Additionally, several Games venues in South Korea were connected to the NBC Olympics compound within the International Broadcast Center, through Lawo’s V-Remote4 units, which provided connectivity and processing for network audio and video signals delivered via IP-connections from the remote sites.

www.lawo.com