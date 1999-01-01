First North American deployment of L-Acoustics’ L-ISA Live system

When electronic duo Odesza performed at the 4,500-seat Santa Barbara Bowl on its “A Moment Apart” tour, the sound system - provided by Clearwing Productions for the show - was not the conventional left-right configuration of L-Acoustics K1/K2 deployed on the rest of the band’s tour dates, but rather the first North American deployment of L-Acoustics’ L-ISA Live system. This performance also represented the first global use of the new immersive audio system on a major electronic act.

L-ISA, which stands for Immersive Sound Art, combines the manufacturer’s loudspeaker systems with processing tools to create a hyperrealistic soundscape at live shows. “Using the L-ISA processor was a seamless transition from the traditional systems,” says Odesza FOH Engineer Patrick Hutchinson. “Once all the MADI outputs were patched into the L-ISA processor, mixing became a natural environment in which each channel represented its own space within the mix.”

Instead of flying the traditional left/right main arrays, the L-ISA deployment for the Santa Barbara Bowl show used a frontal system comprising seven arrays: three hangs of eight K2 in the center flanked by two hangs of 12 Kara as the “scene” system, and two outer arrays of eight Kara as the “extension” system.

Behind the center K2 arrays were two sub arrays, each featuring six KS28 with the bottom enclosures rear-firing for cardioid mode. Seven Kara spread out across the stage lip and two Arcs II enclosures positioned on either side of the stage rounded out the fill system, and all enclosures were powered and processed via a combined total of 27 LA8 and LA12X amplified controllers in conjunction with the L-ISA Processor.

Photo at the top (left to right): Clearwing Productions’ Gregg Brunclik, L-Acoustics’ Scott Sugden and Carlos Mosquera, Odesza FOH Engineer Patrick Hutchinson, and L-Acoustics’ David Brooks and Laurent Vaissie. Other photos: Odesza at the Santa Barbara Bowl. (Copyright: Andy Tenille/Julian Bajsel).

www.l-acoustics.com