F9 Distribution partners with Black Box

F9 Distribution and Black Box Finland have signed a distribution agreement under which F9 will start distributing Black Box products to its reseller channel. The agreement covers both Finland and the Baltic countries.

"We wanted to reform our distribution strategy and bring our product solutions closer to the day-to-day activities of our resellers," says Black Box Country Manager Jyrki Ala-Könni. "We believe F9’s sales solution and their reseller portal will deliver on this strategy."

Photo (left to right): Jyrki Ala-Könni (Country Manager, Black Box Finland) and Mika Junnila (CEO, F9 Distribution).

www.blackbox.eu