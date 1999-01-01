Aalborg Theatre chooses Robe

Aalborg Theatre, located in the heart of Denmark’s fourth largest city’s old town area, has installed Robe DL series moving lights. Robe was selected primarily on the recommendation of three lighting designers working regularly in the theatre - Kasper Daugsberg, Stine Fumz and Matthias Hersland.

An initial purchase of five DL4S Profiles at the start of the 2016 season (September) was followed by a further investment of 13 x DL7S Profiles in mid-2017. These were the first profile moving lights that the theatre has owned.

The fixtures can be moved between any of the three performance spaces - a 450 seater main auditorium, a studio seating 150 in different configurations and an experimental space that can accommodate 50 people. However, the DL7S’s so far have been used primarily in the main house.

The first production at Aalborg on which Kasper Daugsberg used the DL7S’s was the 1960’s rock musical ‘Hair’.

(Photos: Allan Toft)

www.robe.cz