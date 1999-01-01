Yamaha Nuage systems train students at SAE

Yamaha’s new initiative with global education provider SAE Creative Media Institute has seen the company’s Nuage systems installed at SAE campuses in London, Milan, Berlin, Hamburg, Munich and Hannover, with more to follow.

The Institute offers government-accredited certificates, diplomas and bachelor programs across disciplines such as animation, film, design, games, business music and web/mobile. Students work in small classes, learning from teachers with professional experience and benefit from the Institute’s connections with industry.

www.yamahaproaudio.com