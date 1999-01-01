Robe fixtures chosen for ‘Tale of Us’ in Tel Aviv

Israeli electronic music promoters The Tripping presented the limited-entry show ‘Tale of Us’ at the Shlomo Arena in Tel Aviv. The event was engineered by visuals designer Eran Klein who utilised Robe Pointes and Spiiders and PixelPatts at the core of his design.

For this event, staged in the round - a first for the alternative dance community in Israel - the 360 degree performance space which also revolved, was the starting point for Klein’s design. He picked 42 x Pointes and 24 x Spiiders, together with five PixelPatts which were positioned above the DJ booth - all supplied to the event by rental company Gil Teichman Ltd.

The in-the-round format automatically meant there were more audio speaker arrays around the booth for Klein to consider when lighting the space than with a standard end-on format, and in addition to that, the extra amount of roof points needed for audio resulted in fewer being available for lighting. This and the fact that the arena’s central video cube scoreboard could not be de-rigged for the event resulted in the majority of the lighting rig having to be ground supported.

A large structure was erected around the DJ booth in the centre of the arena and lighting fixtures were also positioned along the upper bleacher seating areas which were closed off to the public. The 42 Pointes were the main lights of the design.

The overall idea of ‘layering’ the lighting for this event was inspired by images of satellites and power generation, and a cone of trussing was flown (off the ground support) above the DJ booth created with a 6 metre diameter circle at the top with 4 and 2 metre circles below that, with the three spheres connected via 12 scaff pipes. Sixteen of the 24 Spiiders were on the cone with 8 on the floor around the DJ booth where they were used to shoot upwards and out around the arena.

Klein operated lighting for ‘Tale of Us’ using a GrandMA2. Also central to the event’s running were technical producer Elad Mainz, stage manager Eyal Ben Natan, sound designer Yohai Fachima and lighting crew Chief Moti Aroshas. Sound was supplied by a combination of two companies Kolot Ramim and MorKol and lasers by Saar Lasers.

(Photos: Albert Lalamaiev)

www.robe.cz