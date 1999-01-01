Painting with Light supports ‘Drs. Down!’

‘Drs. Down!’ is part musical, part drama, part medical case study and the brainchild of Dutch TV presenter and chat show host Ivo Niehe, making his debut as a playwright. He tackles some of the issues associated with Down Syndrome.

Luc Peumans of Painting with Light was asked to join the creative team and produce scenography plus lighting and video designs that were tourable for the production, which launched at the DeLaMar Theatre in Amsterdam and was touring through the Netherlands until January 2018.

A minimalist set was proposed, as key chunks of the narrative and dialogue were explained and expressed via pre-recorded video content. The starting point for Peumans was talking with Niehe and technical producer Frank van der Weij from Senf Theatre Partners in Amsterdam. Using their general vision, he produced the basic building blocks for the staging.

Three 5.7 mm upstage video screens were proposed, one measuring 6 x 3 metres in the centre, flanked by two of 3 x 2 metres left and right. The video content - all produced by Ivo Niehe himself - was programmed onto and ran from a Christie Pandora’s Box media server specified and supplied by Painting with Light. Benelux rental company Phlippo Showlights delivered video screens and all lighting equipment.

The lighting rig was designed to be hung on a standard theatre fly bar system, and the main touring/production moving lights were 25 x URC Zoom 210 LED wash fixtures, Phlippo’s proprietary brand, and 19 x Martin MAC Viper Performances.

These production lights were augmented at each venue with around 28 x Profiles on the FOH Bridge and another 12 rigged closer to the stage on the portal bridge or side bars. A number of square cubes were used as multi-purpose set props making up a variety of objects to denote locations and scenarios.

Lighting was programmed by Jeroen Opsteyn for Painting with Light on a GrandMA2 light and then transferred to an MA OnPC Command Wing for the tour, and Painting with Light’s Katleen Selleslagh programmed all the video which was operated by Pommeline Claesen.

(Photos: Annemieke van der Togt)

www.paintingwithlight.be