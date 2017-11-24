Miss Moneypenny’s Night at the Proms lit with Elation rig

On November 24th, 2017, English house music club brand Miss Moneypenny’s got its Night at the Proms with a celebration marking 25 years since the club brand began in Birmingham. Held at Symphony Hall in Birmingham, production company Stage Production Co. were called on to produce all the technical elements of the show and used an Elation Professional lighting system as an important element of the visuals.

Stage Production also handled rigging (Duratruss) and sound. Production design was by Stage Production’s MD, Jordan Lake, with lighting programming and operation by Ben Butler, Stage Production’s full-time lighting designer.

Lake chose a mix of Elation Platinum Beam 5R Extreme moving head beam lights, Rayzor Q12 LED moving heads, ACL 360 Matrix LED moving panels, Protron 3K LED strobes and Cuepix Blinder WW2s and explains that there was quite a dramatic raking of four main trusses with the downstage truss trimmed at 17 meters and the most upstage truss trimmed at only 9 meters. “We had all the lighting fixtures laid out in different grid patterns so each fixture group had its own identity on stage and changed the shape of the rig,” he says.

Platinum Beam 5R Extremes provided the bulk of the mid-air lighting effects throughout the show. An element of the show that Lake says they needed to be careful about was not causing difficulties for the 65-piece orchestra with strobe lighting while all the time having lots of strobes. Lake solved the issue by arranging Protron 3K LED strobes in a diamond grid above the stage spread over four trusses.

Rayzor Q12 LED wash luminaires were chosen as the floor package. Across the back of the orchestra riser, around the curve of the stalls, were placed ACL 360 Matrix fixtures. A Night at the Proms marked Miss Moneypenny’s first show in Birmingham in nearly 10 years. The show was recorded for Facebook and social media broadcast with audio recorded for future use.

www.elationlighting.com