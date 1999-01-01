Elation fixtures light “Macbeth” at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has staged a reimagined version of “Macbeth” that featured an all-male cast, EDM style music and modern design elements. Lighting the contemporary version of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy was Alex Jainchill who used LED lighting from Elation Professional. Jainchill chose Elation’s Satura Profile and Platinum Seven LED moving heads, SixPar 200 and Arena Par Zoom LED Par lights, as well as other lighting.

There were also sections of the show that don't exist in the Shakespeare original, the designer says, segments that they referred to as ‘movements’ that were underscored by EDM music. As the production didn't use swords and conventional Shakespearian violence, Jainchill used the UV LED of the Platinum Seven fixtures (the light houses a 7-color multi-chip LED) as an important effect in many of the movements.

“For example, Macbeth's Dagger Soliloquy was actually part of a movement sequence in which the floating daggers were represented by the actors’ arms in UV-activated gloves,” he explains. “It gave the effect of disembodied daggers floating and slashing around MacBeth. The biggest key for using the Platinum Sevens was the UV chip. All of the actors had UV-activated tattoos, and the floor had a UV treatment.”

The LD used a total of 15 Platinum Sevens in the production, 10 mounted in the scenic pentagon ceiling with the remainder hung above 5 Vom entrances. He also used 25 Elation SixPar 200s in the show, a Par color changer with a 6-color multi-chip LED, including UV. Also used often were LED-based Satura Profile CMY moving heads with framing. Five of the LED profile fixtures were used in the show, working from a custom ceiling piece.

Jainchill used an ETC Eos Classic console for lighting control and previsualized the show using Vectorworks Vision. Lighting assistant on the show was Lily Bradford and master electrician was Charles Macleod.

(Photos: AdamsVisCom)

