DAS Audio system installed at Twelve Miami





Twelve Miami is a club that focuses on promoting live concerts every weekend in addition to hosting various electronic nights and other cultural events. The club’s sound reinforcement system includes components from the Event, Artec, and Vantec Series catalogs of Valencia, Spain-based DAS Audio. PA Sound and Solutions Corporation of Medley, FL, coordinated the transaction.

The DAS loudspeaker setup at Twelve Miami includes a total of eight Event 210A 3-way active line array enclosures: flown four elements each for the left and right main hangs. These loudspeakers are augmented by four DAS Event 218A powered subwoofers, two enclosures each for the left and right sides of the stage, positioned on the floor. To ensure event coverage at the very front of the stage area, there are four DAS Artec 508A powered 2-way loudspeaker enclosures placed across the front of the stage.

For the performers, the on-stage monitoring setup includes four DAS Vantec 15A powered 2-way sidefill enclosures as well as four Event M210A 3-way active stage monitors. Loudspeaker management is provided by a DAS DSP-4080 4-input/8-output stereo/mono processor. System cabling is handled by products from Accenta USA while an Avid Venue SC48 console handles mixing chores.

Photo shows Leandro Arguello, Sales Manager, PA Sound and Solutions Corporation.

