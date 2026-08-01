Wharfedale Pro XLA makes European debut at Swiss arena event

Wharfedale Pro’s flagship XLA Series line array system has made its first European appearance at a large-scale arena event in Switzerland, delivering audio for a private production in a 5,200-capacity venue.

Coordinated by Swiss distributor Sacher Music, the system design and technical delivery were carried out by Stagepro Technical Solutions S.R.L., in close collaboration with the Wharfedale Pro Applications and Solutions team, who also flew in to provide on-site technical support and training during the preparation and setup days.

The main system featured four hangs of six XLA-308 line array elements, supported by a substantial low-frequency system combining XLA-118Sub (three per hang) in an end-fire arrangement to reduce the bass propagation in the behind empty tribune. Fourteen XLA-221Subs covering 23 meters as a broadside array were also deployed on the floor. Front fill coverage was provided by WLA-112 loudspeakers, with multiple WDG-12 floor monitors for foldback.

In total, the system included twenty-four XLA-308 powered by eight DP-4100N amplifiers, alongside twelve XLA-118Sub and fourteen XLA-221Sub subwoofers, all driven by eighteen DP-2200N amplifiers. Dedicated XLA-Common Fly Frames ensured safe and efficient deployment, while dolly boards supported transport and handling. Additional DP-N Series amplifiers were engaged for system redundancy.

(Photos: Wharfedale Pro)

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