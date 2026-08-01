The Rosetta Room equipped with RCF sound system

Located in the heart of downtown Mesa, Arizona, The Rosetta Room has quickly established itself as a new destination for live music and community events, powered by a sound system from RCF.

Housed in a historic mid-century building, the 6,300-square-foot venue features a 400-capacity all-ages concert hall designed to host everything from national touring acts and emerging local artists to DJ nights, cultural events and community gatherings across genres including punk, metal, indie, hip-hop and electronic music.

The Rosetta Room was created as a sister venue to Mesa’s Nile Theater, expanding the city’s cultural landscape while providing a modern, accessible space for performances and events. “At the Nile, we’ve been part of the downtown Mesa music scene for more than sixteen years”, says Michelle Donovan, owner and talent buyer for The Rosetta Room and The Nile Theater. “Our basement venue, the Underground, is a hundred-year-old space that people love, but because there is no elevator in the facility, it’s not accessible to everyone.”

“We wanted to create something that offered a different experience - something more polished and welcoming while making sure everyone in the community could have access and be part of the shows we host”, she continues. “So, we found a building two Octobers ago that would house the Rosetta Room, and we just started the build out and we eventually opened in May of 2025.”

To deliver consistent sound quality across that variety of performances, Donovan tasked front-of-house engineer Jason Hinkle and sound engineer Bryan Greenberg with identifying the right PA for the room. The sale and installation were handled by Sal Davi, principal owner of Phoenix-based Wave Maker Concepts, LLC, a long-time RCF user and sound reinforcement provider.

“I reached out to Sal and RCF for us”, says Hinkle, who also tours with Portland-based metalcore band Dying Wish. Davi recalls: “I told them there are several PA systems on the market that won’t deliver the level of audio quality required for these performances from the bands you are booking in the Rosetta Room - RCF is the system I recommend.”

“Sal brought in a demo system so we could hear what it actually sounded like in the room”, adds Hinkle. “He also had some key people from RCF there to answer any questions we might have. After getting a demo of the RCF system, it became clear it was the right system for this room.”

The venue’s ground-stacked PA system features eight RCF HDL 28-A active line array modules (four per side) paired with two RCF Sub 8008-AS dual 18-inch subwoofers (one per side). The system is mixed on a Midas M32 Series digital console, with microphones from Shure and SE Electronics, while lighting throughout the venue is provided by fixtures from Shehds.

Room geometry was a major factor in the system design. The stage measures just 29 feet wide, while the room extends close to 100 feet deep with relatively low ceilings. Due to structural load limitations associated with the venue, the RCF system was deployed in a ground-stack configuration.

Headroom was another priority for a venue hosting high-energy touring acts. “In club environments, sometimes guest touring engineers push systems harder than they should”, says Hinkle. “With this system we have plenty of headroom. If you push those HDL 28s past about sixty percent, you’re already in seriously loud territory, so the system is usually just cruising rather than being pushed to its limits.”

Davi adds: “As an interesting side note, after demonstrating the system for Jason, Bryan, Michelle and their team, and ultimately supplying the RCF solution for The Rosetta Room, I was confident enough in its performance to invest in the same system for my own production inventory.”

“Through my company, we provide production services for the City of Phoenix, and we deployed that RCF rig for a Fourth of July event attended by approximately 20,000 people, utilizing four HDL 28-A modules per side with four Sub 9006-AS units”, Davi concludes. “We’re continuing to put the system to work, with plans to deploy it at upcoming events around Arizona.”

(Photos: RCF)

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