Tallinn College of Music and Ballet chooses DiGiCo Quantum 338 and Quantum 225 for building upgrades

Tallinn College of Music and Ballet (MuBa) in Estonia has chosen DiGiCo Quantum 338 and Quantum 225 consoles as teaching aids, and also for concerts and gala performances, at the college. MuBa was opened in 2022, teaching children from age ten onwards. Children learn a variety of skills, from dance and music to technical skills and music technology.

The audio system is fully networked to allow connectivity throughout the school. The staff at the college are able to utilise the existing S31 mixing console that can be wheeled wherever it is needed, opening the whole building up as an impromptu performance space. The college also utilises wireless microphones and Bluetooth speakers to explore every possible opportunity for staging.

“Our new Quantum 338 and 225 consoles are mobile, so connectivity via Dante is really important to us”, explains Andres Olema, Sound Studio Manager at MuBa. “Most of our digital ecosystem is built in Dante, so the ability to instantly transport signals all over the facility between the consoles and other equipment is mandatory.”

The school benefits from a large music studio, black box theatre and a large concert hall. Children can board or attend as day students. There are also gyms and a pool, to ensure they are able to remain fit while studying. As Rene Keldo, Lead Music Teacher at MuBa, notes, no two days are the same.

“We chose DiGiCo because it is very important to teach students modern technology, not history lessons”, says Tiit Terask, Director of Audio Sky and supplier for the MuBa refurbishment. “Our new consoles are one of the best and most flexible platform choices for a mixing console available.”

Olema adds: “The interconnectivity of our two DiGiCo consoles is crucial and the gain tracking function makes life a lot easier. Usually, we have the Quantum 338 doing FOH and the 225 as the streaming console, in receive-only mode in our studio down in the basement. If the FOH engineer suddenly needs to change gain values, communicating that could take some time and might create some problems, but gain tracking eliminates that issue. It is also easy to enable or disable this function per channel, so the streaming engineer always has quick and complete control over it.”

(Photos: DiGiCo)

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