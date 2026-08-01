Philips MediaSuite TVs deliver entertainment and energy savings in guestrooms at The Chancery Hotel Dublin

A range of Philips MediaSuite TVs,provided by PPDS, has been selected to deliver “next generation” entertainment and experiences to all 150 guestrooms at The Chancery Hotel in Dublin, Ireland.

Already a certified LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold Hotel, The Chancery Hotel’s owners continue their commitment to setting new standards for visitors, whether for those in its restaurant, in the cocktail bar, in the wellness hub, or in one of its guestrooms.

Teaming up with VDA Telkonet, one of the largest players in the field of smart room technology for hospitality, the Philips MediaSuite TV (55HFL5214U) was identified as the only global offering capable of meeting The Chancery Hotel’s ambitions for quality, versatility and sustainability, according to the owners.

Becoming the latest in a growing number of hotels and resorts around the world switching on to Philips MediaSuite, a fleet of 150 TVs were installed. All Philips MediaSuite TVs feature built-in casting, a technology PPDS was the first to introduce back in 2019. Guests have the freedom to cast their personal content - films, music, gaming and more - using their own devices, via their preferred streaming platforms, directly onto the hotel TV without extra hardware or software configurations.

All Philips MediaSuite TVs are integrating with VDA’s Micromaster room management system, enabling full control of in-room facilities, including lighting, HVAC, and blinds. In addition, the TVs now offer opportunities to communicate messages, including facilities, menus and other marketing, directly to guests, helping eliminate paper in the room, and further contributing to energy savings for the hotel. Philips MediaSuite TVs also receive regular software updates, allowing the hotel to benefit from the latest features and functionality.

“Many four- and five-star hotels are turning to Philips MediaSuite as these TVs are the best in the market for energy efficiency - roughly thirty to forty percent more energy efficiency compared to our nearest competitors”, states Kendra Ingram, UK Business Manager at PPDS. “It’s something we take seriously, and we’re delighted that more establishments, like The Chancery Hotel, are taking this seriously, too.”

(Photo: PPDS)

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