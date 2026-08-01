Le Pin Galant upgrades to L-Acoustics L2 after three decades with DV-Dosc

Le Pin Galant, a performing arts center located in Mérignac, France, has completed an audio upgrade featuring L-Acoustics L2, marking the venue’s continued partnership with L-Acoustics after more than thirty years with its legacy DV-Dosc system. The 1,400-seat auditorium welcomes nearly 100,000 visitors annually for a diverse program of music, dance, comedy and theater.

The upgrade became a priority when Fimalac Entertainment, a European entertainment venue operator, took over the management of Le Pin Galant in 2025. The venue’s technical team had clear objectives: maintain the audio quality they’d achieved with DV-Dosc while embracing technology that would meet the demands of modern productions. Le Pin Galant turned to Audio Pro, L-Acoustics Certified Provider and system integrator for the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, to design and implement the solution.

“The complexity of the project demanded meticulous planning, and we relied heavily on Soundvision throughout the design process”, explains Philippe Chassereau, Audio Pro’s Sales and Purchasing Manager. “Soundvision has been an essential tool for us for years.” Audio Pro used the 3D sound design tool to configure speaker placement, as well as amplifier setup, including equalization and delay settings.

The installed system centers on L-Acoustics’ L Series, with one L2 and one L2D enclosures per side for the main left and right hangs. Eight flown KS28 subwoofers deployed in two stacked cardioid configuration provide controlled bass to enhance musical performances without overwhelming the space during speech-focused events. A central hand of one A15 Wide and one A15 Focus add clarity for speech-heavy events while two Syva and two Syva Low provide in-fill. Eight X6i handle front-fill coverage.

The system is powered by four LA7.16i, two LA12X, and four LA4X amplified controllers, with system processing managed through two P1 processors. The networking infrastructure includes four LS10 audio network switches and one LC16D format converter. The LC16D serves to expand connectivity, acting as a bridge between the Milan-AVB network and legacy digital connections, and enabling signal distribution to additional rooms and wedge amplifiers throughout the venue.

The team chose Milan-AVB as the primary protocol. With L-Acoustics network devices, the entire system can be managed directly through LA Network Manager.

(Photo: L-Acoustics)

www.l-acoustics.com