Lalo Sandoval chooses Klang immersive monitor mixes for Alejandro Fernández

Starting out with an audio rental company at the age of seventeen, Lalo Sandoval quickly advanced to become a monitor engineer for Mexican band Maná, where he stayed for fourteen years. His current artist, Alejandro Fernández, he has worked with for over twenty-five years.

Always eager to explore new technology, Sandoval first discovered Klang:Technologies while researching loudspeakers in Los Angeles. A colleague introduced him to a new tool for monitoring, so he contacted his local distributor in Mexico. Since then, has never looked back.

“As soon as I heard about Klang, I got in contact with my distributor and learned everything I needed to get started”, he recalls. “From there, it was easy to dive in and keep improving. With my current artist, our approach is completely transparent. We discuss how Klang works and the benefits it brings. He is always interested in exploring new technology.”

Fernández fills stadiums worldwide with a genre-defying mixture of ranchera and pop music. He has sold over twenty million records to date and reached almost eight billion streams on Spotify alone. According to Sandoval, working at this scale becomes “significantly more efficient with Klang’s immersive in-ear mixing technology”.

“Klang:Vokal is a great tool for an artist with an input list of around eighty channels”, he continues. “The performances are often staged in the round, creating a full 360-degree experience. We are using a range of instruments including guitars, trumpets, tuba, accordion, keyboards, drums, and percussion, along with a choir. Klang helps me reduce the stereophonic load, giving me more space to distribute the instruments while also lowering IEM levels.”

Another complexity of Alejandro Fernández shows is the high number of wireless, close-mic’d instruments using radio transmitters and DPA 4099 capsules. Close mics can make IEM mixes sound unnatural, says Sandoval, but being able to spread the signals around the listener reintroduces perspective and makes everything sound more natural.

“We are using twenty channels of wireless microphones, but this doesn’t affect my work at all”, he explains. “Wireless guitars, keyboards and instrument mics are all easily accommodated. For the 2026 tour, we integrate even more musicians into the Klang system.”

Sandoval begins to build his mix with the most dynamic instruments first, focusing on those that have the most movement, or effects added. Beginning with the guitars, trumpets or accordion, he ensures they are placed with intention before moving onto percussion such as toms, bongos and toys. Each cue is saved as a Snapshot for recall throughout the show.

“Having a specific location for each instrument is another useful resource, as it provides ample space in your mix”, notes Sandoval. “Alongside the Snapshots, my Klang mixes are stored according to each song, so I can move instruments in real time, fine-tuning the trumpet or guitar solos during the ballads, for example.”

In 2025, Sandoval enjoyed working with Klang:Vokal, but in 2026 he switched to DMI-Klang integrated into his own DiGiCo Quantum 326. “I really enjoy using Klang”, he states. “My stereo mix has now become an immersive mix. Klang allows me to take steps forward, improving my mixes.”

"The world of audio is wonderful, especially if you are continually updating and experimenting with new technology”, he concludes. “One thing I would tell future sound engineers and musicians is to always take care of their ears, protect yourselves from high auditory levels. Klang’s immersive monitoring helps make that possible.”

(Photos: Klang:Technologies)

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