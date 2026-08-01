Hippotizer MX Series media servers support immersive storytelling at National Cowgirl Museum

The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, Texas, is celebrating more Women of the West through new immersive storytelling experiences powered by Hippotizer MX Series Media Servers from Green Hippo.

The museum honors the Women of the American West through exhibitions, archives, and immersive storytelling. While video and projection have long been part of the visitor experience, the museum’s expansion aims to significantly elevate the flexibility and creative potential of its visual environments. The museum’s archives currently house more than 4,000 artifacts and information on more than 750 remarkable women.

Fort Worth-based integration specialist Electro Acoustics & Video Inc. led the design with the Hippotizer Meuse MX Media Server. The project forms part of the museum’s 16,000-square-foot expansion project, centered around refreshing its immersive projection-driven attractions.

“We focus heavily on video and projection elements throughout the museum”, explains Hunter Atchison, Associate Director of Operations at the museum. “Our new space features nine projectors surrounding the room projecting content in a panoramic format.”

Previously, the space featured looping panoramic ranch footage from Texas and Colorado alongside horse show visuals. While popular with visitors, the legacy system offered limited flexibility and proved difficult for the museum team to maintain and customize.

“Our goal with the new system was to create something far more fluid and adaptable”, says Atchison. “We wanted a space that could transform depending on the experience we want to create. Hippotizer is giving us the ability to customize the room and use it however we want, depending on the event or experience.”

The museum’s existing external video contractor first recommended looking into Green Hippo solutions, leading the Electro Acoustics team to connect with Green Hippo’s Scott Kehoe. “Scott was very helpful and even set the client up with a demo system for a few months to make sure they liked the system”, says Ryan Walker from Electro Acoustics.

That collaborative approach continued throughout the installation and integration process: “The system was being controlled by an outside control system, and Green Hippo was willing to meet with our programmer to discuss how everything was going to work together”, says Walker. “They worked with us every step of the project.”

The decision to implement Hippotizer Meuse MX now affords the museum’s team better management of visual content across the nine-projector environment while opening up new possibilities for exhibitions, events, and donor experiences.

During the daytime, the panoramic environment supports the museum’s immersive exhibitions and interpretive storytelling experiences. In the evenings, the same space transitions into an events venue for weddings, donor receptions, and private functions. Museum staff can transform the room with projected visuals ranging from mountain landscapes to coastal scenes, while also incorporating custom event-specific content.

The panoramic event space is part of a broader expansion project designed to seamlessly connect the museum’s original building with newly developed galleries and attractions. Across from the projection space, the expansion includes an 18-horse carousel installation, while adjoining gallery areas host rotating exhibitions including costumes from Miranda Lambert’s recent tour.

(Photos: Green Hippo/National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame)

www.green-hippo.com