Evolve Install picks Martin Audio CDD for Arc Canary Wharf

To create a soundscape capable of moving seamlessly from calm, unobtrusive daytime ambience to DJ-driven evening sessions, Arc - a community-focused wellness centre located in Canary Wharf, London - turned to integrator Evolve Install and Martin Audio’s CDD Series loudspeakers.

“It’s a very fresh concept, there hasn’t really been anything like it in the UK on this scale”, says Elliot Patterson of Evolve Install. Focussing on contrast therapy - the alternation between intense heat and cold exposure to activate the body’s natural stress and relaxation responses - the venue features a communal sauna seating up to 65 people, multiple ice baths, and a lounge area for relaxation and socialising.

Music plays an essential role throughout the venue, but it was in the lounge - a square room, with seating arranged in a circle for breathing exercises and meditation - that Patterson’s team faced their most specific acoustic challenge: designing a sound system capable of shifting seamlessly between gentle background music for wellness sessions and the powerful output demanded by DJ sets.

“It’s a multi-functional area that needs to be calm and relaxing during the day but capable of a big, immersive sound at night”, he explains. “They have sessions called ‘Arc After Dark’, which are evening socials where DJs come in on certain nights.” The “Arc After Dark” events - blending contrast therapy with immersive soundscapes and aromatherapy - transform the venue into a sauna party for up to 95 people.

To meet the audio demands, Evolve Install specified a combination of four Martin Audio CDD6 loudspeakers, supported by a compact Martin Audio SX210 subwoofer.

(Photos: Martin Audio)

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