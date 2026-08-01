Elation lighting transforms Theater De Binding into modern community cultural hub

The Cultural and Educational Centre De Binding in Zuid-Scharwoude, the Netherlands, home to Theater De Binding and part of Cool kunst en cultuur, has completed a lighting upgrade with a new LED system of Fuze and KL Series fixtures from Elation, delivered in close cooperation with Dutch distributor Rolight.

The 275-seat multi-use theatre serves as a gathering place for the local community, hosting performances, presentations, workshops, courses, and social initiatives for audiences and participants of all ages. As part of a broader refurbishment initiative by the city, the venue was transformed into a fully equipped theatre space with new seating, curtains, and a modernized lighting infrastructure.

Leading the project was Rob Scheeren, who oversaw the technical transition and worked closely with Rolight to specify a lighting solution that would not only meet the demands of a multi-purpose theatre environment, but also be flexible for visiting productions, community groups, and educational users with varying levels of technical experience. “The previous lighting system was old-school halogen from 2008”, states Scheeren, Manager of Theatre Technical Operations & Facilities Management at Cool kunst en cultuur. “It was time to transition to LED.”

The new rig includes eight Fuze SFX, four Fuze Profile, ten KL Fresnel 8 FC, twelve KL Profile Compact, six KL Fresnel 6, and fourteen of the latest Fuze Wash 250 fixtures. Data distribution is handled by Netron nodes (NS8, EN4, EN12) from Obsidian Control Systems. With the electrical infrastructure already in place, Scheeren focused on creating a practical and versatile design together with his technical crew and Rolight.

“I wanted as many fixtures as possible for our budget so there could be enough lights in enough positions that you don’t need to move fixtures around”, he explains. “That makes it easier for those who come in and use the space. I also wanted to keep it simple with everything from one company - no use to make things more complicated than they need to be.”

Following fixture demonstrations organized by Rolight, the venue selected the Elation fixtures and chose to move forward with Rolight. The shared RGBMA light engines across the Fuze Wash 250, Fuze Profile, KL Profile Compact, and KL Fresnel 8 FC ensure consistent color reproduction throughout the rig.

“We made the decision that the front light would be non-movers and we would use the moving lights for specials”, continues Scheeren. “We wanted everything LED so you don’t have to switch on and off dimmers. We tried to simplify everything. No gels, no filters, and no more bulb changes.”

In addition to the lighting upgrade, the theatre installed a wall-mounted touchscreen tablet with intuitive push-button controls, enabling visiting users to operate the system without requiring a dedicated technician.

(Photos: Elation)

www.elationlighting.com