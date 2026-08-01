Coda Audio sound system installed at Piast Gliwice Stadium

The Piotr Wieczorek Municipal Stadium is home to professional football club Piast Gliwice, who compete in the Ekstraklasa, the top division of the Polish football league. The Stadium underwent a complete reconstruction in 2010, which included the building of four fully-covered, all-seated stands. In order to meet the demands of a contemporary match-day environment, the Stadium authorities recently invested in a new sound system for the ground.

Audio specialist Tommex was engaged to design, supply, and install the system, which as well as providing audio for announcements to every seat in an often noisy environment, could also deliver audio for the music playback and DJ sets which are now a strong feature of the match-day experience.

Tommex deployed Coda Audio G515-Pro loudspeakers to achieve complete coverage of the stadium. Mounted in the roof areas of the stands - harnessing Coda’s horizontal U-bracket accessory (A15HG) - the system uses the marine-grade (MG1) weatherproofed versions of the loudspeakers, which are driven by Coda Audio’s Linus DSP amplification (Linus 12C and Linus 6.4i).

(Photos: Michal Buksa)

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