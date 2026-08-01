Caldas Novas shopping center equipped with DAS Audio systems

Shopping Singapura is a new commercial center in Caldas Novas, Brazil, featuring restaurants, retail spaces and outdoor areas. Inspired by the urban aesthetics of Singapore, its design creates an open and dynamic environment with a constant flow of visitors and multiple activity areas.

The venue required uniform coverage across large semi-open spaces, with sound blending naturally into the overall visitor experience. To achieve this, twelve OVI-12 systems from DAS Audio were strategically installed.

The installation was carried out by AEV Projetos, responsible for the system integration, design and implementation, with equipment supplied by Harmonia Musical, DAS Audio’s distributor in Brazil. Founded in 2010, AEV Projetos specializes in audio, video, stage lighting and acoustics projects.

The audio system supports the daily activity of Shopping Singapura, from general announcements to background music in outdoor and semi-open areas.

(Photos: DAS Audio)

www.dasaudio.com