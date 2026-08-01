ADJ PC415X combines power distribution, wireless DMX, and signal splitting into a single unit

The new PC415X from ADJ is a compact solution designed to streamline power distribution and DMX signal distribution for today’s fast-paced production environments. Combining multiple essential functions into a single, rack-mountable unit, the PC415X addresses touring professionals, production companies, venues, and installation projects alike.

The PC415X brings together a 4-output power distribution center, an Aria X2 wireless DMX transceiver, and a 4-output DMX/RDM splitter into a single compact device. This combination eliminates the need for multiple units, reducing setup time, saving space, and simplifying system design. The device features an OLED display with push-button encoder wheel navigation, which provides access to a menu-driven interface for configuration and monitoring. In addition, status LEDs provide instant visual confirmation of input power and DMX signal.

For power distribution, the unit features an IP65 locking input and four separate IP65 locking power outlet sockets, each with individual 15 A resettable breakers. All power sockets are located on the rear panel, where there is also a master power switch, with the device supporting a total load of up to 16 A. The unit is compatible with an input voltage range of 100-240 V.

The device’s DMX splitter function is fully compatible with the RDM protocol and features 5-pin input and thru connections as well as four additional 5-pin output sockets, all located on the front panel. In addition, the device itself can be controlled via DMX, providing remote switching of the power outlets with a choice of different channel modes: all controlled together; controlled in pairs; and independent output control. In addition, the unit features an event scheduler, programmable through the onboard display, which allows up to eight events to be assigned a time and day of the week when any combination of the four power outputs can be switched on or off.

The onboard Aria X2 wireless transceiver allows cable free DMX control of compatible lighting and effects fixtures via the proprietary Aria X2 mesh protocol. The device is compatible with both 2.4 GHz and Sub-GHz WiFi, as well as Bluetooth, which will provide app-based configuration. It is supplied with dual 5G JT SMA antennas for wireless transmission. This multi-protocol capability ensures dependable communication in demanding RF environments, while over-the-air updates provide a future-ready platform that evolves alongside user needs.

Housed in a durable metal enclosure, the PC415X is built for life on the road and in permanent installations. With both rack-mount and truss-mount options - via an M10 mounting point - the unit meets key international standards and is built to operate in a range of environmental conditions, tolerating temperatures up to 113 °F and humidity up to 75 percent.

(Photos: ADJ)

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