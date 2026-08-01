Absen powers one of the world’s most ambitious 3D immersive LED installations

Absen has delivered a landmark COB (Chip on Board) LED installation at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia, powering the Swinburne Virtual Universe (SVU), a purpose-built 3D immersive environment that is believed to be the largest truly wraparound LED screen ever constructed for public education.

Spanning over 106 sqm across a seamless canvas, the installation uses Absen’s KLCOB1.5 Pro V2 technology to transport visitors from a Melbourne campus to the furthest reaches of the cosmos. Officially unveiled in April 2026, the Swinburne Virtual Universe places visitors at the centre of a futuristic space surrounded by high-contrast LED screens that deliver 3D imagery and interactive animations.

Audiences can be flown around a virtual solar system, witness planetary close-ups as if aboard their own spacecraft, and explore deep space environments powered by supercomputer simulations and real astrophysics data. The SVU is driven by Nvidia GPU technology and real-time rendering engines, with content generated directly from Swinburne’s OzStar and Ngarrgu Tindebeek supercomputers.

Delivering an experience of this ambition demanded display technology capable of meeting an exceptional set of requirements. The installation needed to produce 3D imagery across an unusually wide, low-profile screen geometry, maintain colour accuracy and uniformity at close-viewing distances, and perform without interruption across long, continuous operating periods. At the same time, the surface had to withstand the demands of a high-traffic public environment, be robust enough for interaction, and remain visually seamless across every viewing angle.

The KLCOB1.5 Pro V2 was selected to meet these demands. With its ultra-fine 1.5 mm pixel pitch, the product delivers the detailed resolution essential for immersive close-range 3D content, producing deep blacks and high contrast.

At this scale and geometry, maintaining seamless uniformity across the entire surface is critical to the immersive effect. The KLCOB1.5 Pro V2’s monolithic construction and engineering ensures a smooth, uninterrupted canvas that supports the visual integrity of the 3D content, regardless of viewing position within the space.

The facility will serve undergraduate students, school groups, families and the wider public, as well as acting as a creative and technical resource for Swinburne’s Film, Games and Animation programmes. It is part of an expanding portfolio of astronomy assets at Swinburne, including its partnership with the W. M. Keck Observatory.

“We are proud that the KLCOB1.5 Pro V2 was selected to power this remarkable installation and help deliver an experience that brings the universe closer to audiences of all ages”, comments Ruben Rengel, Vice President at Absen.

The Swinburne Virtual Universe will progressively open to schools, families and the broader community, serving as a hub for science communication, research translation, and public engagement with space science. For Absen, the project adds to a growing global portfolio of COB LED installations in education, cultural and public environments, reinforcing the technology’s place at the forefront of large-format immersive display.

(Photos: Absen)

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