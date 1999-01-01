Tobias Winter

Following the recent announcement of Jürgen Nordhoff joining SGM Lighting to strengthen the company’s direct sales activities in Germany, SGM is further expanding its local presence with the appointment of Tobias Winter as Area Sales Manager for Germany.

Winter brings nearly two decades of hands-on industry experience, beginning his career in 2006 as a lighting technician while still completing his studies. In 2009, he began his apprenticeship as a Specialist in Event Technology, which he completed in 2012. From 2012 to 2018, Winter held various project management roles with a strong focus on lighting systems and LED wall solutions, building technical and practical expertise within the live event industry.

In 2018, he joined NicLen as Sales Representative, while recently he worked at BT.innotec, representing SGM’s sisterbrand Ayrton in the German market. Based in Bavaria throughout his career, Winter has developed strong relationships across the regional entertainment and installation industries and brings market insight and technical understanding to the SGM team.

(Photo: SGM Lighting)

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