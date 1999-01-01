Teqsas supplies Coda Audio system for Culture Centre in Germany

The Hardt Congress and Cultural Centre in the German municipality of Linkenheim-Hochstetten is a multi-use facility which sits at the heart of its community. The venue has been the hub of social life since the 1990s, hosting municipal events on every scale, as well as external conferences, meetings, trade fairs, and more.

The Centre recently took the decision to upgrade its audio provision, requiring a system that offered optimal delivery of spoken word events and concerts. A Coda Audio system was selected to meet the brief. The goal was to achieve an even coverage throughout the room without affecting the lines of sight - especially in the area of the gallery.

A central element of the concept was a switchable array which would allow flexible adaptation to different audio applications. This would allow for optimal configuration of the system depending on the format of the event, from conferences and lectures to concerts and cultural events.

The Centre’s Technical Director, Jürgen Faul, organised the testing and comparison of several solutions, before deciding on the Coda Audio N-Ray system. The Centre’s in-house technical team installed the system, which is powered by Coda Audio Linus 6.4 DSP amplifiers, and comprises sixteen Coda Audio N-Ray (compact three-way line array), seven D5 Cube (compact two-way point source) and two Hops7-Pro (compact point source), supported by six G18-Sub (multipurpose sub extension).

The new system provides even sound distribution throughout the room and ensures that the gallery is reliably reached from the front sound system. At the same time, the system remains flexible enough to cover a wide range of event formats, and deliver stable performance when higher levels are required. The N-Ray system was supplied by Teqsas GmbH.

(Photos: Coda Audio)

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